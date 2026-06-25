Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReallyReal's avatar
ReallyReal
12h

The level of betrayal you describe here is chilling. Chilling to the core. And your response to all of it is courageous and highly admirable but the harm remains. And the machinery to continue the harm is intact. I am sorry for your loss .

Reply
Share
Amy Nesbitt's avatar
Amy Nesbitt
12h

Thank you for sharing this. I know what discrimination and institutional abuse look like because I lived through it.

My experience came through the desegregation policies that shaped public education in my state. As students, we were told that admission to our arts magnet school was based on talent, dedication, and years of hard work. We believed we had earned our place. I certainly did. I had been training as a dancer since the age of two, raised by a dance teacher, and spent my childhood working toward the opportunity I thought I had achieved on merit.

Years later, I learned that merit was not the whole story. The institution’s priority was meeting desegregation targets, and many of us were valued less for our abilities than for the demographic boxes we helped check. We were led to believe we had been chosen solely for our achievements when, in reality, we were often serving a larger political and bureaucratic objective. The realization was devastating. What I had viewed as recognition of my talent increasingly felt like I had been used as a seat-filler in a system that was never fully honest about why it wanted me there in the first place.

The contradiction became impossible to ignore when my sending district refused to pay the tuition bill. Instead of resolving the issue through the adults and institutions responsible for it, the principal’s solution was to make me a “work-study” student.

I wasn’t working for spending money. I was cleaning the school to pay for an education that I had been told was an opportunity. I was a teenager, not an employee. The dispute was between government institutions, yet I was the one forced to bear the burden. Looking back, it is difficult not to see it as a form of humiliation. Rather than being treated as a student whose education had value, I was treated as an obligation to be worked off.

Years later, when I sought accountability, I encountered the same wall that so many others do. Lawyers declined to take the case. Institutions denied responsibility. No one wanted to examine what happened or what it revealed about the system.

The promise was opportunity, diversity, inclusion, and equity. The reality, at least in my experience, was very different. I learned that lofty ideals can be used to justify unequal treatment, exploitation, and the sacrifice of individual students for institutional goals. The people who claimed to be fighting discrimination created a system in which some students were treated as human beings and others were treated as instruments.

That realization left a deeper wound than the cleaning ever did. It forced me to question whether I had ever been seen as a person at all—or whether I had simply been a seat-filler in someone else’s vision of social progress.

Reply
Share
3 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture