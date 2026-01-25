Why Some Protest Movements Alienate the People They Aim to Persuade

For FAIR’s Substack, David King writes about why discipline, proportionality, and persuasion often determine whether dissent leads to change or backlash.

Societies weaken when protest becomes primarily an outlet for rage, and when spectacle replaces persuasion. Protest is most powerful when it appeals to our shared humanity—when it treats even opponents as people capable of being convinced, rather than obstacles to be shamed.

Liberty: What Did the Founders Mean? | 5-Minute Videos | PragerU

When Thomas Jefferson wrote about “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” he wasn’t just using poetic language—he was laying down a radical vision for a free society. But what did he and the Founders really mean by “liberty?” And how has that definition changed over time? Robert George, FAIR Advisor and Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton University, explains.

It’s a VUCA World Out There

For Mutual Persuasion, FAIR Advisor Erec Smith writes about embracing the reality of living in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world.

I think the real conversation about VUCA should emphasize strategies for collaborating with it. Many try to mitigate VUCA by trying to engineer its opposite (a Stable, Certain, Simple, and Clear world). Others, VUCA “enthusiasts” like myself, believe we should lean into it and encourage ourselves and the world to work with the inevitable chaos of the human experience. In fact, educators would do well to prepare students to navigate a VUCA world explicitly.

Episode 291: Oh, Canada (with Jonathan Kay)

This week on Blocked and Reported, Katie Herzog is joined by FAIR Advisor Jonathan Kay to discuss conspiracy theories, the illiberal right vs. the illiberal left, and all things Canada. Note: There’s an additional hour of conversation for our Primo subscribers in which we discuss the residential schools grave scandal, Canada’s euthanasia program (MAID), our personal pronoun policies, and much more. To get the entire episode and support the show, please join us.

Professor slams ‘sneaky approach’ to oppression-based teaching of American history: ‘fantastically false’

FAIR Advisor Wilfred Reilly speaks with Fox News Digital about his book, Lies My Liberal Teacher Told Me.

“So, I actually responded to what we’re actually learning by looking through these guys, like the 1619 curriculum, and kind of focusing on what they got wrong from the left,” said Reilly. In the case of slavery, Reilly noted that modern educators are teaching only a sliver of the whole story. “What we’re teaching is a focus on kind of the latter part of the Atlantic slave trade, which was one of about 20 global slave trades,” he said. “And the reason that we’re teaching this is because it allows the pedagogue, the professor or the teacher, a chance to segue into the modern oppression of Black people. That’s it. That’s why that’s a focus.”

Social Work Education’s DEI Capture Accelerated by Anti-Racist Task Force

For The Multilevel Mailer, Nathan Gallo and Arnold Cantú write about wow the CSWE’s anti-racist agenda turned social work education into an ideologically activist engine.

Today, the American public has little reason to believe this type of ideologically slanted education is going away. The Indiana chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), the field’s main professional organization, joined the CSWE in defending the suspended IU professor last November. “Not only was Ms. Adams teaching an approved curriculum as part of an accredited social work program,” the NASW reasoned, “but she was training the next generation of behavioral health professionals.” In other words, the professor’s teachings were entirely justified by the ADEI Trojan Horse the CSWE stealthily injected into social work education writ large.

