Is DEI Undermining the Core of Broadway’s Pit Orchestras?

For FAIR’s Substack, Kevin Lynch writes about how DEI initiatives are undermining Broadway’s foundation that was once built on meritocracy.

If Broadway genuinely wants to pursue equity, it must be merit-based and identity-blind. As it stands, DEIA doesn’t dismantle bias—it rebrands it under a new name and punishes those who challenge the orthodoxy. It demands conformity to group identity over personal skill, experience, and persistence. Fairness has never meant guaranteed outcomes. It means equal opportunity—not engineered results. There’s no entitlement to pit work. These roles are earned through passion, sacrifice, and years of invisible effort. Demographics don’t capture the late nights, the unpaid gigs, the practice hours, or the life sacrifices.

Men are struggling to find love. Here’s why.

For The Washington Post, FAIR Advisor Shadi Hamid writes about the crisis of young men trying to find love in the U.S.

In her article, Garnett recounts a promising first date with a man. A week later, he pulls back from her, with the admittedly lame excuse that he is going through “some intense anxiety” and needs to “lay low.” Garnett writes that “a man should want me urgently or not at all,” but that single, straight men appear to be lacking such urgency. They’re not sure. Even at middle age, they don’t know what they want — or they know what they want but seem helpless to act on that knowledge. They’re nervous about relationships, and so the easier option is to dabble and deflect.

“The most extraordinary nonfiction book I’d ever read”

For The Omni-American Future podcast, FAIR Advisor Greg Thomas sits down with Thomas Chatterton Williams to discuss the work of Albert Murray and Ralph Ellison, and much more.

Culture ‒ and I would take that back, again, to regional cultures ‒ is a more profound way of thinking of oneself. We think of ourselves through the specificity of where we come from, what community shaped us, what time and place we are moving through the world in. That that was more important than race, yes, Ellison articulated that for me, but this is something my father modeled for me, and I intuited through my father’s presence in my life before I consciously encountered it on the page. So my father, like Ellison, is from the Southwest; he’s from Texas, from East Texas. He was born in Longview and grew up in Galveston, this little island, but he considers himself from the Southwest of the United States. And Ellison was very deliberate in how he presented himself as being from Oklahoma, and that’s different from being from Mississippi or just being monolithically Black.

Better Teaching: Only Stuff That Works

Gene Tavernetti sits down with education reformer and FAIR Advisor Robert Pondiscio to try to convince him—unsuccessfully—that they should be the Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid of education reform.

These free speech sayings are falling out of favor. What does that mean for our culture?

For The Eternally Radical Idea, Greg Lukianoff and Angel Eduardo write about how dignity culture idioms have fallen by the wayside and have been replaced with expressions reflecting victimhood culture norms.

More recently in our history, however, democratic societies began to replace honor culture with “dignity culture” — in which there is a bright distinction between words and violence, and a taboo against crossing that line. Think of the quote often attributed to Sigmund Freud, “The man who first flung a word of abuse at his enemy instead of a spear was the founder of civilization.” The idioms we surveyed about are the kind that emanate from, promote, and preserve a dignity culture. The fact that they’ve become less common signals a shift to something else — what Bradley Campbell and Jason Manning call “victimhood culture.”

FAIR News Podcast

