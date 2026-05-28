Fair For All

Fair For All

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Barbara Vice's avatar
Barbara Vice
12h

Who wrote this? It’s good, but I don’t see a name anywhere.

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Ralph Hammann's avatar
Ralph Hammann
9h

Let's get names posted properly -- I almost trashed this wonderful piece of writing for its seeming anonymity. I also stopped reading much of what FAIR sends as I have found FAIR to be TOO gentle in its approach to idiocy. But this piece, Kimberley, is spot on and composed with passion and alacrity. Brava! One note: you use the word "beauty" a lot, which is fine. However, there are blistering, brilliant works which that word doesn't describe or at least doesn't connote. I may find the "ugly" beautiful, but it's probably not the word some would associate with horrors like "The Jungle" by Sinclair, "Blood Meridian" by McCarthy, or "The Rape of Nanking" by Chang.

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