Fair For All

Fair For All

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NeverDull's avatar
NeverDull
3h

This was interesting and illuminating. It’s distressing that the ideological capture of universities and schools has infiltrated the sanctuary of the library, but also hopeful that professionals like yourself are seeking ways to maintain political neutrality in libraries. There are already far too many gatekeepers of information.

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