Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
earl's avatar
earl
17h

Thanks for this thoughtful piece. It's taken me a while to realize that a lot of our conflicts arise from the intersection of two legitimate claims. The wrong way is to demonize the other side and ignore their concerns; the right way is to try to listen with humility and not find where they are wrong and you are right. (Easier said than done.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David W Steinbach's avatar
David W Steinbach
15h

Right on..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture