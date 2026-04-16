Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
12h

I think at least some of this stems from the desire (which seems especially strong in the US when compared to other countries) for a "one stop" solution to any problem. After all, we've been fed the line for decades that science can and will fix everything, often with a single pill. And as medications have become more broad-spectrum (prior to things like Prozac you actually had to work through a number of anti-depressants to see which one worked better), it seems to have gotten worse. Add to that the very broad definition of things like ADHD and the like and you have a recipe for what we're seeing now. It's easier (and maybe even some how virtuous) these days to say "my child is on the spectrum" rather than looking at some basic root causes and perhaps finding a better solution.

Reply
Share
1 reply
EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
11h

Thank you so much for writing and speaking about this issue. For parents who have had their child harmed by medical interventions for a quick fix without looking at underlying comorbidities, the perspective you shared is appreciated. Vulnerable young adults in their 20s also need protective safeguards to perserve their natural and innate physiological and organ function.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture