Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
12h

Bon courage Martin. Thank you for writing this and thank you for fighting this. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I'm appalled and I'm so sorry for what happened to you. Please take care of yourself. Your responses are the right ones and so important. Hopefully this cancellation atmosphere will change eventually - i find it hard to imagine we can go on like this forever. You will have a hand in this change and all the rest of us appreciate that. (I graduated from a woke theology school, and mostly I didn't say anything because i wanted to graduate. At an alumni event recently, i met some of my old classmates and in reflecting about our experiences at the school, I said it had been an education in "woke" for me and I didn't agree with it. I brought up the idea of linguistic manipulation with words such as "gender affirming care" and the expansion of the term "racism." Afterwards my former classmates enthusiastically expressed their appreciation for my stimulating them to a lively and interesting discussion!! You could have knocked me over with a feather. I think that the tide is beginning to turn and the vibe is changing a bit.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Janice LeCocq's avatar
Janice LeCocq
12h

I’m going to hunt down whatever of your work I can find and buy it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture