Fair For All

Fair For All

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Michael Mohr's avatar
Michael Mohr
2d

Author of the piece here. Just want to clarify: I'm NOT defending Tate's character or anything related to him. I'm solely arguing for all our right to free speech whether legally or culturally.

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Douglas Bowker's avatar
Douglas Bowker
2d

I've been reading a lotately about just how critical it is to have an "all allowed" right to free speech in a democracy, even moreso than under authoritarian systems. How could that be one might rightly ask? Our answer can be found in nearly every state that emerged from the breakup of the Soviet Union, as well as many fledgling nations in Africa, the Middle East, India in the 1950s...

The first thing most countries did when they had elections was to vote the majority ethnic group into power, who then took over the state media. That so many of these states are virtually mono-ethnic tells you what happened next (assuming you weren't around during the 1990s ethnic cleansing campaigns).

In Iraq, as soon as they were granted elections the majority ethnic and religious group took command of every important post or ministry, setting off an immediate civil war. We could go on, but the key here is that in all cases, those in power controlled radio, TV, news outlets and what was allowed to be said and taught. But it wasn't just the State, it was the voice of the actual majority. The state was often just amplifying the strongest opinions of their group.

The protection to say what you believe and to practice where you put your faith; it's more than the cornerstone of democracy, it's the entire foundation. A lot of other rights can be bent or suppressed for a time, but this is the one that must remain untouched.

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