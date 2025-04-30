Lately, everyone seems to have an opinion about academic freedom. Some defend it as sacred. Others sneer that it’s a racket. The truth is: it’s neither. Academic freedom isn’t a right. It’s a deal—a bold investment society made in people who could wrestle meaning from complexity and pursue truth beyond the noise of daily life.

And it paid off. Spectacularly. In exchange for protecting a small class of thinkers from mobs, markets, and monarchs, humanity doubled life expectancy, eradicated famine on a planetary scale, and wiped out entire categories of disease—not with good vibes, but with methodical inquiry, evidence, and reason.

In the 19th century, within the Humboldtian model, universities became the natural home of the emerging intellectual class—offering not only time and resources for research, but a growing degree of protection from public, political, and commercial pressures. They offered not only space for research but also a means of transmitting knowledge—teaching others how to seek truth with rigor and independence. As religion receded as the primary source of shared moral authority, the modern university stepped in to fill the void. It fashioned itself not just as an institution of learning, but as one of value formation.

It was a noble ambition. And it’s where the trouble began.

The Humboldtian ideal envisioned the university as a space free from political and social pressures, dedicated solely to dispassionate, objective scholarship. But as massive public funding began to flow into universities to support research and teaching, one of the key pillars of independence—financial detachment from the state—began to erode. As the old saying goes: he who pays the piper calls the tune.

Academic freedom was never a license to say or do anything without consequences. It was a shield—meant to protect scholars chasing truth, not activists pushing boycotts, slogans, and ideological manifestos. The moment your research becomes a political weapon, you step outside the zone academic freedom was built to defend.

This tension is sharpest in the disciplines that study human behavior, culture, and meaning—what we call the humanities, but what might better be called the narrative fields. Unlike the hard sciences, these areas don’t rely on natural laws or experiments to settle disputes. They traffic in stories, values, and social norms. People live by narratives; societies are stitched together with them.

In the narrative disciplines, where human meaning and cultural context are the subjects of inquiry, relativism isn’t a failure of method—it’s a structural feature. These fields don’t aim to discover immutable laws; they aim to interpret human experience, history, society, and identity—domains where perspectives inevitably vary. The frameworks they produce are shaped as much by discourse and power as by evidence. In the absence of objective arbiters, knowledge becomes tightly coupled with the forces that govern its production. In such a landscape, what matters most is who controls the narrative—because the narrative becomes the reality people live in. That doesn’t make them less valuable—but it does make them more exposed to the prevailing winds of ideology. Without the stabilizing force of external verification, the dominant perspective can harden into consensus—not through debate, but through repetition and institutional authority. The hypocrisy of demanding academic freedom for itself while endorsing or enabling boycotts against others is yet another example of how academia, when lacking alternative viewpoints, descends into smug moral posturing.

Let’s be clear: universities don’t need cosmetic diversity. They need viewpoint diversity. In such environments, viewpoint diversity isn’t a nice feature—it must be the core of the academic enterprise and the foundation of academic legitimacy. It’s the only check against intellectual ossification and mechanism for self-correction. A genuine contest of ideas, not just a rainbow of faces parroting the same beliefs. Affirmative action for ideas isn’t “woke in reverse.” It’s the minimum standard for any institution serious about the pursuit of truth.

But viewpoint diversity can't be imposed from the outside. Efforts to impose viewpoint diversity externally through political pressure can be a cure worse than the disease. Healthy academic debate can’t be manufactured by policy memos or enforced by bureaucrats. If universities become battlegrounds for every political cycle, academic integrity will collapse in the crossfire. The solution has to come from within—through new norms, incentives, and leadership willing to prize intellectual courage over ideological conformity.

Still, the public has a role. The public, as the funder and stakeholder of much of higher education, has every right to demand institutions that prioritize inquiry over indoctrination.

Universities face a choice. If they want to be activist institutions, dispensing morality and shaping society, fine. But they should stop pretending they can do that while claiming neutrality—and while demanding public money. Today, many narrative disciplines have drifted so far left that even the idea of objective truth is dismissed as a relic of oppression. Modern academia’s ideological monoculture has alienated half the country—and squandered the trust of the other half. Fixing this isn't about quotas or revenge. It’s about restoring the conditions necessary for serious intellectual work and winning back the public trust.

Winning that trust back will require making room for real debate, not just sanctioned variations on a single moral narrative. And it will mean ditching the pretense of “moral clarity” as the new scholastic paradigm instead of objectivity. History never lacked agents for moral clarity—Torquemada and Hitler both claimed it. The lesson is not that moral conviction is dangerous, but that without epistemic humility and rigorous self-correction, it becomes indistinguishable from dogma.

Even then, independence won’t be absolute. Universities must accept a more transparent relationship with the public. Academic freedom is a promise, not a blank check—and society is well within its rights to expect universities to honor it.

The problem doesn’t stop with the humanities. Even the sciences, once thought immune to ideological pressure, have started to buckle.

Science, ideally, is grounded in empirical reality. Electrons don’t care about your feelings. Galaxies aren’t interested in your hashtags. Nature imposes discipline whether we like it or not.

Yet during the pandemic, scientific institutions allowed themselves to be hijacked by politics. Legitimate debate over the origins of COVID-19 was suppressed. Alternative approaches to lockdowns were smeared, not refuted. In newer areas, like gender medicine, dissent was treated not as merely wrong—but as evil. Scientific journals openly signaled their willingness to filter research through political frameworks, placing ideological alignment above empirical findings.

At this rate, Galileo would be rejected by the journal editors for “undermining lived experience” and denounced as a dangerous heretic by the New Church of Social Justice. Giordano Bruno, on the other hand, might welcome today’s softer touch: being deplatformed is still preferable to being platformed on a pyre.

It wasn't just the institutions: too many scientists compromised the integrity of science further by allowing ideologically driven hiring, funding, and promotions—where allegiance to social narratives began to outweigh empirical rigor.

The damage is profound. Today, slogans like “trust the science” are parroted with the same blind fervor as scientifically illiterate slogans like "trans women are women"—without a shred of irony. Trust wasn’t stolen from science. Science gave it away.

The consequences are here already. Pseudo- or anti-scientific conspiracies, for example, about vaccines or historical events are proliferating because the experts are not considered trustworthy anymore. Attacks on academic independence, budgets, and institutional legitimacy are no longer speculative—they’re the news of the day. And because the academy squandered public trust, it now faces those attacks with few allies. The broader public, once deferential to academic authority, has grown disillusioned—alienated by partisanship, insularity, claims increasingly unmoored from reason or empirical grounding, and moral grandstanding. The defenders academia once had outside its walls have mostly fallen silent.

Share

To be sure, parts of the educated elite still align with the university’s values and priorities. But that support increasingly resembles a closed circuit of mutual affirmation, not a foundation of broad legitimacy. Outside the professional class, confidence in academia has cratered. And without that wider trust, even elite backing may not be enough to shield it from the consequences of its long slide into ideological self-reference.

To repair it, scientists must acknowledge their compromises—and clean house.

One solution might be structural: while humanities departments struggle to rebuild internal pluralism, the hard sciences could begin peeling away from the main university ecosystem altogether. This is neither new, nor unique. In fact, many countries, including the US, fund scientific labs outside of the university system. A greater share of scientific research could, and perhaps should, be conducted in such institutions—linked to universities for training, but intellectually independent.

Academic freedom is still worth defending—but only if we remember what it was for. It wasn’t meant to protect ideology. It was meant to protect inquiry.

What society grants, society can also revoke. If academic freedom is to endure, we must remember: it's not a sacred right—it's a promise to keep.

We welcome you to share your thoughts on this piece in the comments below. Click here to view our comment section moderation policy.

The opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism or its employees.

In keeping with our mission to promote a common culture of fairness, understanding, and humanity, we are committed to including a diversity of voices and encouraging compassionate and good-faith discourse.

We are actively seeking other perspectives on this topic and others. If you’d like to join the conversation, please send drafts to submissions@fairforall.org.

Share