Eddie Gunn
16h

The focus on foundations is right. But we’re ignoring what the data actually shows about catching up: reading trajectories are largely set by first grade.

It’s not just the loss of foundation. It’s that we lie about it while kids fall further behind.

👉eddiegunn.substack.com/p/the-reading-gap-no-one-will-name

17h

Still too Rousseauian. Still too lacking in structure. Still no overt expectation of personal responsibility. American education was great when it demanded the work needed for learning. Learning is hard. It demands changing the way we think. It is uncomfortable, and needs to be. We got weak because of the coddling.

