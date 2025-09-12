Fair For All

Noah Otte
Thank you, Monica for a very timely piece we all need in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death and the reaction of joy by many liberals, progressives and leftists. Sadly, this is new nothing for us as a nation and we very much have been here before. Political violence is as American as apple pie. In 1835, a mentally ill house painter named Richard Lawrence tried to take a shot at President Andrew Jackson. In 1865, at Ford’s Theatre actor and Southern sympathizer John Wilkes Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln in the back of the head and killed him. Deranged officer seeker Charles J. Guiteau shot President James Garfield in the back in broad daylight in a train station. He later died from his wounds and the subsequent medical malpractice. President William McKinley was shot by an Anarchist and Polish immigrant named Leon Czolgosz at the Buffalo Pan-Exposition in 1901. McKinley later died also of his wounds and medical malpractice. On November 22, 1963, JFK was shot and killed and Texas Governor John Connolly was wounded while riding in the Presidential limousine with the top down in Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas.

On February 22, 1974, Samuel Byck attempted to hijack a plane and fly it into the White House in an attempt to kill President Richard Nixon. He was stopped by police before committing suicide. On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and badly wounded by a deranged young man named John Hinkley, Jr. who was seeking to impress Actress Jodie Foster whom he had an obsession with. There were two separate attempts on the life of President Trump just last year. This is just to name a FEW. There are many more I could name. We all regardless of whether we are left, right or center need to contain the savage impulses inside all of us. Here are some great reads I’d recommend to everyone to learn more about the history of political violence in America and how we can heal the wounds this nation has suffered:

• Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer by James Swanson

• Destiny of a Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President by Candice Millard

• The President and the Assassin: McKinley, Terror, and the Dawn of the American Century by Scott Miller

• The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War by Joanne B. Freeman

• JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters by James W. Douglass

• American Schism: How the Two Enlightenments Hold the Secret to Healing Our Nation by Seth Radwell

• Shakespeare in a Divided America: What His Plays Tell Us About Our Past and Future by James Shapiro

• Our Common Bonds: Using What Americans Share to Help Bridge the Partisan Divide by Matthew Levendusky

• American Covenant: How the Constitution Unified Our Nation and Could Again by Yuval Levin

• The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization by Peter T. Coleman

I was raised with an open mind both religiously and politically. When those four assassinations occurred in my youth in the 60s, my parents did not celebrate their deaths despite the fact that some of the men were of a different color of skin and had different politics than my parents. I speak for myself, and for some other parents: we did not raise our kids to hate others or enact violence against others with a different perspective.

Some of the recent shooters in the US did not radicalize from within their homes but rather outside of them - online, in classrooms, and on social media. We must also address the schools, online groups, and social media fueling this way of handling disagreement. A parent can do only so much because our kids have access to ideologies that differ from what we teach and our moral compass. Yet I agree, we must do our best individually as well. At the same time, we parents need a bit of help regarding school curriculum and online/social media regulation to provide safeguards in those areas too.

Thank you for your post Monica.

