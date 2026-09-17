Fair For All

Fair For All

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
16h

Award show ratings in general have been in decline in part due to the persistence of presenters and recipients making political statements. I suspect telecast broadcaster NBC must have imposed a political-talk embargo in an effort to improve things...

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Alexander Simonelis's avatar
Alexander Simonelis
14h

Good news but rather early to count our chickens and declare victory. Macklemore, ...

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