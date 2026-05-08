Fair For All

Fair For All

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BAHamon's avatar
BAHamon
11h

Oh my goodness. What a beautiful, life-affirming thing to read this morning.

In the end, we are all just here to live, as well and as expansively and kindly as we can.

Thank you.

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Demian Entrekin 🏴‍☠️'s avatar
Demian Entrekin 🏴‍☠️
9hEdited

It's important for these kinds of balanced messages to get out into the world. Well said.

But to be honest, this is so basic, so obvious, that it shows how far we've flown towards a radicalized racial mindset, and away from the essence of the individual. And that we have been utterly radicalized by the social justice warriors.

What needs to be said is exactly how, and by whom, these "racial" categories have been erected and made primary and draped upon everyone.

My next door neighbor is a biracial family with two small children, and they are the sweetest kids you can imagine. And what I often think about is the nonsense we will force them to deal with.

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