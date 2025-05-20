Fair For All

What a terrible, misleading and harmful POS article. Read Jonathan Haidt, talk to a few parents of happy kids who restricted or delayed cell phones, join a parental chat or two to understand what's actually happening and what works or doesn't. The author seats in a stuffy office, reads misleading studies and thinks he understands the world. Shame on you.

Multiple critiques have identified serious problems with Ferguson’s meta-analyses. Experts argue that his reviews dilute or omit the positive findings from numerous experimental studies showing that reducing social media use leads to improvements in depression and anxiety, especially among adolescents. In fact, as of 2024, at least 17 published experiments overwhelmingly support the mental health benefits of reducing social media time

Ferguson's meta-analysis obscures social media impacts on mental health because it is based on an invalid design and erroneous data.

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=5224958

https://shoresofacademia.substack.com/p/fatally-flawed-social-media-experiments

Suicide rates among teen girls have surged in recent years. According to CDC data, female teen suicides in the U.S. hit a 40-year high in 2015, and the overall rate of teen suicide has risen dramatically over the past decade, paralleling the rapid adoption of social media platforms.

A landmark 10-year BYU study found a clear correlation between social media use and suicide risk among girls. Girls who spent two to three hours per day on social media at age 13—and increased their use over time—were at significantly higher clinical risk for suicide as young adults. The study found this risk pattern was not present for boys.

Girls appear especially vulnerable to the negative effects of social media, including cyberbullying, social comparison, and sensitivity to negative feedback or lack of online connection. These factors are amplified by the relational and emotional dynamics of adolescent female friendships, which can be intensified and distorted in online environments.

Jonathan Haidt and other researchers have documented that rates of depression, anxiety, and self-harm among girls began to spike in the early 2010s, closely following the widespread adoption of smartphones and social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat. Haidt’s work, along with multiple studies, supports the conclusion that heavy social media use—especially three or more hours per day—raises the risk of mental health problems and suicidality, particularly for girls.

while suicide rates have not risen equally across all demographics, the increase among adolescent girls is both dramatic and strongly correlated with the rise of social media use!

Jonathan Haidt’s book, The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness (2024), is a comprehensive investigation into the sharp rise in depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicide among adolescents since the early 2010s. Haidt identifies the transition from a “play-based childhood” to a “phone-based childhood”—driven by smartphones and social media—as a key factor behind these trends

Jonathan Haidt also co-authored The Coddling of the American Mind with Greg Lukianoff. This influential book examines how well-intentioned but misguided ideas—like “what doesn’t kill you makes you weaker”—along with changes in parenting, education, and the rise of social media, have contributed to increased anxiety, depression, and fragility among young people, especially on college campuses

