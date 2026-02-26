Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
morrisondeb's avatar
morrisondeb
2d

So succinct as well as sagacious! Thank you for this little piece.

Reply
Share
Sian Siro's avatar
Sian Siro
2dEdited

I am sure of only one thing: the radical leftist movement to foreground black people, in every aspect of western culture, from billboards, to actors, to ads, to, well lets face it, everything, has done nothing to change views on 'race' or attitudes to black people.

Its simply exhausting, shallow, takes jobs or attention away from all the other non white actors/stories, and if anything has made people less inclined to care about black lives.

The irony....

We were doing just fine until Obama...we had it, progress, anti racism, more equity, etc...now we see the rise of racism again...no wonder...basic pyschology.

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture