On January 28th, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order entitled “Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.” This directive addresses changes to the federal government’s policies regarding funding and sponsorship of “gender affirming” surgery, procedures, and care. While the exact mechanisms to effectuate this Order remain to be seen, FAIR has reviewed their terms and offers the following analysis.

This Order stipulates that institutions receiving federal research or education grants terminate all efforts to support and promote “gender affirming” surgery, procedures and care for minors; rescinds all policies relying on guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and publish a review of the existing literature on best practices for promoting the health of children who assert gender dysphoria, rapid-onset gender dysphoria, or other identity-based confusion; and excludes coverage for pediatric transgender surgeries or hormone treatments from TRICARE and other insurance carriers that service federal employees.

FAIR strongly supports the Order’s foundational premise: the vital need to protect children from potentially irreversible medical interventions that may have unknown lifelong consequences and efficacy. Many states have seen a startling rise in unproven and risky pediatric gender-transition interventions, particularly hormonal and surgical treatments. A growing number of impressionable and underinformed children are being exposed to unnecessary procedures and unsustainable, lifelong medical treatments and expenses. Many end up regretting their transition and find themselves in “a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.”

FAIR also shares concerns regarding the scientific integrity of guidance provided by WPATH and welcomes the call for an empirical review of the scientific evidence substantiating the “medical necessity” of procedures and drugs to treat youth who suffer from gender dysphoria and other identity-based confusion. This mandate aligns with one of FAIR’s core values: objective truth exists, and it is discoverable. We have always supported efforts aimed at protecting the well-being of children based on objective truth derived from scientific evidence and have advocated for unbiased guidance that safeguards children’s health. Because these interventions are experimental and are not supported by high-quality, long-term medical studies, FAIR agrees that the potentially irreversible and lifelong harms outweigh any potential near-term benefits.

Lastly, it is undisputed that the federal government has played an active role in financially supporting and promoting “gender affirming” surgery, procedures, and care. FAIR therefore believes it is appropriate to eliminate funding for these programs until a robust and rigorous review of all available scientific evidence confirms that such medical interventions are, in fact, medically necessary, adequately address the underlying concerns of gender dysphoria and other identity-based confusion, and have no foreseeable negative consequences that might harm the physical and mental well-being of children.