We’re thrilled to share that FAIR’s OCR complaint against Colorado State University (CSU) has been featured in The Chronicle of Higher Education, one of the most influential publications in American higher education. The article, entitled “I Don’t Feel Safe in This Classroom,” validates the concerns raised in FAIR’s September 30 complaint against CSU. Importantly, it brings national attention to FAIR’s work and represents a significant milestone in our mission to protect students from discriminatory teaching practices.

The Chronicle’s investigation examines how two CSU instructors used a “pedagogy of discomfort” to deliberately target white and male students by eliciting shame and emotional distress, practices they documented in an academic article published in the Journal of the Society for Social Work and Research. The Chronicle details how Dr. Quinn Hafen and Marie Villescas employed teaching methods that, according to their own published research, set “firm boundaries” against “white emotional comfort.” The instructors explicitly stated their goal of creating “tension” and “discomfort among people who hold privilege.”

As FAIR Executive Director Monica Harris told The Chronicle: “If we had flipped Black to white in this situation and imagined Black students being made deliberately uncomfortable, I think we all agree that would be unacceptable.”

Student course evaluations captured the impact of these abusive practices. As one student wrote: “I don’t feel safe in this classroom. The judgement and rejection come from the teachers’ reactions rather than students.” Incredibly, Hafen and Villescas cited the school’s formal grievance policy through which students expressed their concerns as evidence of white supremacy culture, dismissing them as “whitelash.” This systematic approach to viewing educational standards through a racial lens creates an environment where discriminatory teaching practices can, in fact, flourish under the guise of “anti-racism.”

Although Hafen’s and Villescas’ academic article was subsequently withdrawn, Villescas continues to teach at CSU, which is why FAIR’s complaint seeks institutional accountability to protect current and future CSU students. FAIR has requested the Department of Education to investigate the university’s practices, take appropriate disciplinary action, implement oversight mechanisms, and require training on Title VI and Title IX requirements.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reaches hundreds of thousands of faculty, administrators, and higher education leaders nationwide. Coverage of FAIR’s work in this important publication puts institutions on notice: deliberately targeting and shaming students based on their race or sex is ethically wrong and potentially violates federal civil rights law.

FAIR’s complaint was also featured this week in The College Fix. According to CSU Master of Social Work graduate Nathan Gallo, “FAIR’s OCR complaint is likely the tip of the iceberg in a helping profession overwhelmingly captured by these self-righteous ideas.”

FAIR is grateful to The Chronicle for investigating this important issue and to the CSU graduates who had the courage to speak up about their experiences. We will continue to monitor developments with our complaint and provide updates as it progresses through the OCR process.

This week’s coverage highlights the continued importance of FAIR’s work and its national impact. When students face discriminatory treatment in classrooms, they rely on organizations like FAIR to protect their rights and ensure fairness.

