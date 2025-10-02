Fair For All

Hazel-rah
15h

Awesome.

How many colleges are there in the US - that’s how many lawsuits are going to need to be filed, pretty much. These toxic attitudes have had 60 years to spread throughout academia. Removing them will not happen overnight.

And after the first round of lawsuits, there will undoubtedly be more needing to be filed, since some of these academics are seriously hard-core and will give the finger to any attempts to protect students from their discrimination and harassment, and some of the deans are more than happy to run interference for them.

FAIR is terrific, but we need 100 times the number of lawyers that they have available to work on this issue.

Somebody please write a grant proposal to an anti-woke billionaire and get this process turbocharged!

Dana Kilbride
16h

So glad you are taking on this court case. As someone who taught for 7 years and as someone who has shame issues herself, it appalls me that any teacher would deliberately induce shame in a student (or anybody). Especially in the context of research and when the students do not have a say in participating in them. Talk about being in a privileged position!

