Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janine's avatar
Janine
4d

I am not a psychologist, so will not be taking your course. However, I just wanted to comment that it seems to me your work is very important.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fair For All
Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
3d

✨📚

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture