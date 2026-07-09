Fair For All

Fair For All

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
12h

Modern-day commissars, dispatched from the hive, and all women. Hmm...

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Paula's avatar
Paula
11h

Absolutely profound article detailing what we have all sensed in what should be the most neutral of all institutions, the PUBLIC library.

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