Fair For All

Fair For All

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Michelle Styles's avatar
Michelle Styles
4h

An interesting piece.

For a deeper dive, can I recommend reading Through the Looking Glass: a reporting into trans activism in children's publishing and libraries from SEEN in Publishing, Biology in Medicine and Transgender Trend. The report was launched at the House of Lords on 17 June 2026 under the auspices of Baroness Jenkin of Kennington and deals with the UK situation. There is much that chimes with the section on libraries. https://www.transgendertrend.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/SEEN-report-14.pdf

Because many in British publishing are Arts graduates, several chapters on basic biology and child development were included. Chapter 7 is particularly good at explaining child development from a clinical psychologist's view and why it is at odd with Gender Ideology.

I also think it useful for people to understand Wilfrid Reich's sex-pol movement of the 1930s and its emphasis on breaking taboos, particularly of a sexual nature in order to usher in a Marxist revolution in the West. There are huge echoes of Reich's work in Queer and Gender Ideology but such ideology is often at odds with known childhood development arcs.

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Grow Some Labia's avatar
Grow Some Labia
3h

I'd call it *both* propaganda and grooming. They're normalizing it.

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