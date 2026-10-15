Fair For All

Fair For All

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TomD's avatar
TomD
1d

It has created a mental health crisis for all ages. Whether one is 18 or 80 like me, the loss of community makes life more of a struggle

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Justin Lillard's avatar
Justin Lillard
1dEdited

My thoughts are that you too blithely dismiss religion as "superstition." If that's truly all it is, I fail to see how it could ever have supplied the sense of meaning, purpose, etc. you attribute to it.

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