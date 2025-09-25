Fair For All

KARYN TRUITT
3h

It wasn't the 'speech' that was offensive.

It was the *celebrating*. Celebrating an ASSASSINATION. And then to 'justify' it, the left began the dehumanizing verbiage: bigot, racist, fascist, misogynist (seriously???), and 'pedo supporter', 'rapist supporter', 'nazi'. All based on lies. Lies that the left invented and retold, and retold, and retold.

Go look on FB at the *vile* names they are using for Erika Kirk. All because A) 'they' don't think she is grieving 'properly' (i.e. white pantsuit, full make up, jewelry) and B) she was married to Charlie - who they now assign all the above names to.

We don't need new censorship arguments, but I can certainly accept that we need a new definition for "Humanity".

Michelle Styles
1hEdited

I think one of the biggest arguments for ensuring 'hate speech' doesn't become criminalised is to look at what is happening in the UK where there is such a concept. The legal system now includes things like Non Crime Hate Incidents and their use has been weaponized by a certain small group of activists. You can see this in the arrest of Graham Linehan for 3 tweets and the fact that Helen Joyce discovered she had a crime recorded against her name which she had no idea about. https://thecritic.co.uk/how-i-was-secretly-logged-as-a-criminal-by-police/ is her piece in the Critic and it bears reading. Most Americans I think will find it chilling.

What America does not want to do is to stumble down the road to totalitarianism.

It is all about the Brandenburg test limits and when does speech cross over. The UK does not have the Brandenburg test and the Free Speech Union is campaigning to get something like this.

It is also about when do dehumanizing comments fall foul of standards which institutions properly expect certain people to uphold.

The interesting case is the president-elect of the Oxford Union -- one of the oldest debating societies and a place where Kirk had spoken recently. The president-elect actually debated him. Can someone like that celebrate a death and remain in office as the post is supposed to be upholding the right to debate and not using the ultimate censor? Many people think no and the outraged Life members are running a recall campaign. I think he should surely reconsider his position and reflect if he can remain. If he does decide to remain, he ensure very robust debates with proper protection for all. Lord Young who runs the FSU thinks he should remain, after writing something thought about why the debate is vital which is widely circulated and ensuring a debate on if political violence is ever justified. Lord Young has offered to be on the side arguing that it isn't.

The only way people learn what is acceptable in a society is to be taught where the boundaries are and why they exist. Why political violence is never justified.

