Dear Friends of FAIR,

We’re excited to share that FAIR’s Washington Chapter has taken a significant step in our mission to promote fairness and excellence in K-12 education by respectfully raising concerns about material in Seattle Public Schools’ ethnic studies curriculum. After months of meticulous research and analysis, our dedicated volunteers have documented evidence of educational approaches that may violate constitutional protections and state education mandates.

On August 11, 2025, FAIR Washington Leader Sharon Brown submitted a letter to Seattle Public Schools’ board and leadership, backed by extensive documentation obtained through public records requests. FAIR’s volunteer research team—comprising parents, educators, and concerned community members—reviewed hundreds of pages of curriculum materials from the Seattle school district.

The documents reveal deeply troubling patterns: K-5 materials that frame education through “oppressed/oppressor” relationships, teacher reflection tools that emphasize constant identity-based self-evaluation, and elementary lessons designed to explore “power and oppression” concepts with children as young as kindergarteners. Most concerning, Grade 4 materials explicitly state that systems must be “completely dismantled and redone” to address oppression, language that goes far beyond educational instruction into political advocacy.

FAIR Washington’s analysis identified potential violations of multiple legal frameworks:

Constitutional Violations: Materials that may infringe upon free speech and freedom of expression protections, particularly through teacher reflection tools that appear to restrict educators’ ability to present balanced perspectives.

State Constitutional Issues: Content that potentially violates Washington State’s constitutional ban on sectarianism in public education by promoting specific ideological viewpoints as educational doctrine.

Legislative Non-Compliance: Curriculum approaches that contradict the Revised Code of Washington’s mandate that ethnic studies prepare students to be “global citizens in a global society with an appreciation for the contributions of diverse cultures” rather than dividing students into identity-based categories.

True to FAIR’s constructive approach, this analysis doesn’t just identify problems; it offers positive alternatives. In particular, it highlights FAIR’s American Experience Curriculum as a model for how ethnic studies can celebrate diversity while emphasizing shared humanity and constitutional principles. Our curriculum demonstrates that it’s possible to teach about America’s complex history, including difficult chapters, while fostering unity rather than division. Students learn about diverse experiences and contributions while developing critical thinking skills and engaging in civil discourse across differences.

FAIR Washington has requested to meet with Seattle Public Schools to discuss these practices and explore implementation of balanced educational alternatives. This effort reflects FAIR’s commitment to collaborative problem-solving while maintaining urgency around children’s educational welfare. FAIR Washington is actively seeking parents, teachers, and community members who can share their experiences with these educational approaches and is preparing for candidate forums and other public meetings, and a face-to-face meeting with district leadership.

We are hopeful that the success of this initiative in Seattle will serve as a model for similar advocacy efforts across Washington State. This represents exactly the kind of systematic, research-driven advocacy that creates lasting change for students and families across the state.

Whether you’re in Seattle or elsewhere in Washington, there are concrete ways to support this vital effort:

If you’ve encountered concerning educational practices in your district, FAIR Washington can provide guidance, talking points, and support for engaging with school leadership.

Use FAIR Washington’s model and resources to engage constructively with your own school board and educational leaders.

Help other parents and community members understand both the problems we're addressing and the positive solutions we're offering.

FAIR Washington’s efforts demonstrate that concerned citizens, armed with evidence and guided by constitutional principles, can effectively advocate for educational approaches that serve all students. By documenting problems clearly, proposing constructive alternatives, and engaging respectfully with educational leaders, we're showing how principled advocacy creates positive change.

This is FAIR’s mission in action—not merely opposing harmful practices, but actively promoting educational excellence that celebrates diversity while emphasizing our shared humanity and constitutional values. The children of Seattle, and potentially across Washington State, deserve nothing less.

To learn more about FAIR Washington’s work or to get involved, visit fairforall.org/washington, or email washington@fairforall.org or sharon.brown@fairforall.org.

With gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director

Why the Field of Mental Health is Fighting for its Life in Colorado

You won’t want to miss a panel discussion featuring a dynamic lineup of mental health experts and advocates addressing critical issues facing the field of mental health care in Colorado. We’ll delve into the background of the mental health field, exploring how professionals improve patient well-being while grappling with vulnerabilities to manipulation by social and political movements. Attendees will gain insights into Colorado’s current mental health landscape, which has been influenced and shaped by government regulations and bureaucracy, and how the spell of distrust that has paralyzed the field of mental health can be broken.

Investing in this event offers unparalleled value: hear directly from frontline professionals navigating these politically-charged waters; gain a deeper understanding of a field at a crossroads; and learn how to break the cycle of an ideologically-captured field of practice. Don’t miss this chance to be informed and empowered to support mental health reform in Colorado—secure your spot now!

Thursday, September 11th, 2025 | 6:30-8:00 PM

Location TBA - In Denver

FAIR in Conversation - The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Mattias Desmet

Three years after its 2022 publication, Mattias Desmet’s The Psychology of Totalitarianism feels more urgent than ever. By unearthing the psychological roots of totalitarian thinking, Desmet offers a profound analysis of a world strained by isolation, anxiety, and techno-dominance. His work challenges us to recognize the depths of the waters we have been submerged in—and to ask what it takes to stay awake. Together, we’ll probe Desmet’s concept of mass formation and connect it to the realities of our own time. Join FAIR in Conversation on September 24th at 7pm ET!

