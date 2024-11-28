Dear Friends of FAIR,

Even though FAIR is a nonpartisan organization, it’s impossible to ignore that politics can impact the work that we do. Many of the illiberal practices we advocate against stem from political activism that is well-intentioned but often misguided.

In the wake of the 2024 election, the media and other institutions have been forced to confront a reality they’ve long dismissed: a majority of Americans reject identity politics. Regardless of their race, sex, or where they live, most people want to be seen—and to see each other—based on their character and actions, not their immutable characteristics.

Of course, none of this comes as a shock to those of us at FAIR. We’ve always believed that an Exhausted Majority prefers to focus on what we have in common rather than what separates us; that they want diversity and inclusion, but not at the expense of unity and harmony.

Over the past several weeks I’ve received emails from supporters and been in conversations with members of our team who have asked the same questions: What do the election results mean for FAIR? Have Americans delivered a “mandate” that will end DEI, once and for all?

My answer: We still have a lot of work to do, but we’re now in a better place to do it and get better results.

One of the biggest obstacles FAIR has faced has been a lack of interest and engagement from decision makers who are enamored of DEI and hostile to FAIR’s pro-human message. Like a frustrated salesman, we’ve been knocking on doors that were closed and locked. Under these circumstances it’s extremely challenging to have conversations that can shift perspectives or invite changes in policies.

Since the election, however, this dynamic has changed.

Decision makers no longer have the luxury of assuming that identity-based practices are the preferred way to achieve diversity and inclusion, and it’s not anathema to raise concerns or propose alternative solutions. Put another way, the deadbolts are disengaging and doors are slowly opening. We now see opportunities to finally start conversations with those who have resisted our efforts. We’re no longer compelled to persuade them that a problem exists and can instead work with them on solving it. And make no mistake, FAIR is uniquely positioned and best prepared to deliver solutions to the problems that identity-based practices have caused in education, medicine, arts, and entertainment.

This is the moment we have been waiting for.

We’re also realistic about this moment. We know that even when we present solutions it will take time for them to be accepted and even longer for them to be implemented. We are mindful that even as some celebrate the impending death of DEI, there are renewed efforts to “revitalize [it] and adapt it to the current socio-political moment.” We remember that only a year ago there were donor revolts at elite universities, courts and schools began to scale back DEI initiatives, and Wall Street was souring on ESG-based investments—yet identity-based practices persisted and even gained strength. We recognize that the contagion gripping our country has been spreading for decades, and it will likely take just as long to eradicate.

FAIR’s work can and must continue, but soon it will enter a new and exciting phase.

As we seize new opportunities to meaningfully engage with decision makers at institutions and organizations, we will become more impactful in our grassroots efforts to change hearts and minds and promote a cultural shift. As more Americans find the courage to challenge illiberal practices and courts become more receptive to their claims, FAIR stands a greater chance of success in its litigation efforts.

We need your support, now more than ever, so we can build upon the important foundation we’ve laid and take our work to the next level. As we enter the holiday season, please consider making a contribution on Giving Tuesday to help us take advantage of this moment and deliver solutions that promote fairness, understanding, and our shared humanity.

All my best to you and your family for a very happy and relaxing Thanksgiving!

Warmly,

Monica Harris

Executive Director, FAIR

