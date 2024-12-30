Dear Friends of FAIR,

As the New Year approaches, I would like to take this opportunity to reflect on FAIR’s accomplishments and offer a glimpse of what lies ahead in 2025.

Since its inception, FAIR has been at the forefront of promoting equality and appreciating our individual differences while maintaining respect and dignity for one another. With your support and engagement, our community has made tremendous progress toward ensuring that our workplaces, schools, and other institutions see and treat people as individuals, not as members of identity groups, and that individual rights aren’t sacrificed to advance social agendas.

In pursuit of this mission, FAIR has successfully defended victims of cancellation in academia, protected students who endure hostile learning environments on the basis of their race or religion, and challenged and eliminated race-based programs in schools. We have also advocated for free and open discussion of these issues by bringing international awareness to stealth censorship in public libraries.

Today, more Americans than ever agree that identity-based practices fail to foster actual diversity and inclusion—politicians, key stakeholders, and decision-makers can no longer ignore this.

We at FAIR are so proud of the influence we have had and all that we have accomplished together. But we also recognize that we still have more work to do.

Even as illiberal DEI programs fall from favor and retreat at some schools and companies, they are quietly reassembling in others with cosmetic changes that shield them in the changing socio-political landscape. Amid mounting resistance, some advocates of regressive policies are even boldly doubling down on their efforts.

As the need for more balanced approaches to diversity and inclusion increases, I am confident that FAIR’s pro-human values can—and will—gain wider acceptance, visibility, and traction. FAIR is uniquely positioned to lead in this critical moment because we’ve already been doing the work where it matters most: at the grassroots level in our communities and in the institutions with the most influence in our society.

In 2025, FAIR will continue to support precedent-setting litigation that challenges identity-based programs and practices; advocate for viewpoint diversity, open inquiry, and ethical practices in medicine, the arts, and education; and drive educational and outreach efforts to promote pro-human values in these areas. We will also continue to provide engaging Substack content and webinars on legal developments and topical issues in our relevant disciplines.

I’m also thrilled to announce two new initiatives in the coming year:

FAIR’s non-divisive and unifying alternative to liberated Ethnic Studies curricula, intended for rollout in pilot schools in California and Oregon in the 2025-26 academic year

The re-launch of the FAIR Perspectives Podcast featuring in-depth conversations with public intellectuals, authors, journalists, industry leaders, as well as everyday people like teachers, students, employees, and others—all dedicated to building a better world.

FAIR’s work must continue, and that can only happen with your support.

Today, I am asking you to make a tax-deductible donation before the end of the year. Your generous contribution will enable us to fund our new efforts, as well continue existing programs such as providing grants to independent artists and legal assistance to those who challenge illiberal practices.

We are so grateful and honored for your support as we foster a civic culture that protects, unites, and ensures a more promising future for all. Thank you for being part of our community and for your commitment to making meaningful and lasting changes in the places we work and learn. Truly, we wouldn’t be able to do this important work without you.

Wishing you and your family a safe and happy holiday season!

Warmly,

Monica Harris

Executive Director

