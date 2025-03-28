Dear Friends of FAIR,

We are proud to announce that FAIR, alongside Do No Harm, has taken a significant step in our ongoing fight against identity-based discrimination. On March 25, 2025, we filed a federal lawsuit challenging Arkansas laws that impose racial quotas for appointments to state licensing boards.

At FAIR, we believe that public service opportunities should be based on merit and qualification, not race. The current Arkansas laws mandate that at least one member of certain state licensing boards must be selected based on race—a practice that violates constitutional principles of equal protection under the law.

The Case at a Glance:

FAIR member is an applicant who qualified for a public representative seat on the Counseling Board

Despite meeting all criteria, FAIR member was disadvantaged in the selection process because they are not a racial minority

Lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas

Legal representation provided by Pacific Legal Foundation

This case is part of a broader national pattern that restricts service on public boards based on racial identity. Similar discriminatory quotas exist in 25 states across the country, creating barriers for qualified individuals seeking to serve their communities. Recent precedent gives us hope—last year, Pacific Legal Foundation successfully challenged a similar gender quota in Iowa's Judicial Nominating Commission.

"Public service should be based on qualifications, not immutable characteristics," says Jeff Jennings, attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation. FAIR wholeheartedly agrees.

How You Can Help:

Share this information with your networks

Stay informed about the case developments

Support FAIR's ongoing efforts to promote merit-based opportunities for all

Together, we can work toward a future where individual merit, not group identity, determines opportunity.

Warmly,

The Team at FAIR

