Dear Friends of FAIR,

Four years ago, The Foundation Against Racism & Intolerance (FAIR) emerged as a response to an urgent challenge: the erosion of civil liberties through increasingly divisive identity-based practices. Our founding mission, though considered controversial by some, remained unwavering: to champion equality, protect free expression, and defend fundamental human rights for all individuals, regardless of their background, beliefs, or immutable characteristics. We established ourselves on the principle that every person deserves to be valued as a unique individual, not merely categorized within rigid identity groups that diminish their complexity and humanity.

Our message has deeply resonated with those who cherish the classical liberal values that form the bedrock of free societies. Through strategic partnerships with educators, artists, and medical professionals, FAIR has achieved significant victories in combating intolerance and challenging ideological conformity. We've become a powerful voice for the Exhausted Majority—those Americans who seek genuine dialogue, fairness, and mutual understanding across political and social divides. We’ve supported artists who dare to challenge discriminatory ideologies, stood alongside teachers navigating increasingly complex classroom environments, defended silenced students, and protected medical professionals from professional retaliation when sharing evidence-based scientific perspectives.

This month, as we commemorate FAIR's fourth anniversary, we celebrate our journey and the meaningful impact we've had together in advancing our mission and what we’ve accomplished.

We now find ourselves in an increasingly polarized post-election landscape, where maintaining centrist, balanced positions has become more challenging than ever. The widening political divide has intensified the need for organizations that can bridge gaps and promote reasonable discourse. Recent events have made it painfully clear that intolerance and racism in the form of bullying, harassment and name calling aren’t confined to the Left; they are inherently human impulses. Despite these headwinds, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering understanding and protecting individual rights while rejecting extremism from all sides.

It is incumbent upon us to hold fast to the classical liberal values embraced by the broad “Center” – not just because they are the common ground upon which all sensible Americans stand, but because the success of FAIR’s mission relies on our ability to maintain the support of this vital coalition.

Our work has never been more vital, and our resolve has never been stronger. Thank you for being an essential part of our community and for standing with us in this crucial fight for fairness, reason, and our shared humanity. With your continued support, we look forward to advancing our mission and creating positive change in the years ahead.

Together, we can build a more equal and understanding society—one that celebrates both our common humanity and our individual uniqueness.

Warmly,

The Team at FAIR

Donate

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

FAIR Educators Alliance & Other Networks

Connect with other pro-human educators through the FAIR Educators Alliance. We bring together educators from all levels to share experiences and work on developing resources that can support teachers, community members, and FAIR chapters.



Teachers, administrators, librarians, and educators of all kinds are welcome. For more information and to join any of these networks, please email educators@fairforall.org.

Join the FAIR Community

Join us, and become a member of FAIR.

Become a FAIR volunteer, or join a FAIR chapter.