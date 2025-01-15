Stephen F. Somerstein / Getty Images

Dear Friends of FAIR,

Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. launched the Civil Rights Movement that would forever change the lives of tens of millions of Americans and dramatically alter the social landscape of our country.

King dreamed of an America united by a shared commitment to fairness and equality for people of all races. At the time, it was a dream that may have seemed unattainable in a country so deeply rooted in the legacy of slavery. Yet over decades we discovered that the beauty of the American experiment lies not only in the strength of its foundational principles, but also in our willingness to honor them.

This month we honor King’s life and accomplishments and celebrate the tremendous progress we’ve all made toward realizing his dream. Yet we also recognize challenges to universal fairness and equality that King did not anticipate: the enabling of new forms of discrimination, and the censorship of information, thought, and expression. We at FAIR believe that if King were alive today, his dream would be bigger—and bolder.

That’s why we’re excited to kick off 2025 with our “We Have a Dream” campaign that reimagines King’s vision in a contemporary America. Throughout the month, we will highlight our current projects and upcoming initiatives that advance our dream of:

Fair and equal treatment that unites us Informed consent that protects us Authentic expression of art that inspires us Viewpoint diversity that empowers us

As we reflect on King’s legacy, it's crucial to recognize both the remarkable strides we've made and the uncharted territories that lie ahead. King's dream ignited a movement that reshaped our society, but the journey towards a truly fair America is ongoing. We now face contemporary challenges that require us to expand and adapt his vision to a modern context.

The "We Have a Dream" campaign is our commitment to continuing this journey, fostering a society where fair treatment, informed consent, authentic expression, and viewpoint diversity are not just ideals, but realities. As we embark on this initiative, we invite you to be part of this evolving narrative, ensuring that King's dream not only lives on but also rises to the task of confronting these new forms of discrimination head on. Join us in this celebration of progress and in the steadfast pursuit of a future that is just for all.

Warmly,

The Team at FAIR

Applications are now open for the 2025 Artist Grant!

FAIR in the Arts is supporting our community of artists who carry out work that aligns with, advances, and supports FAIR’s mission in the arts. Through the FAIR Artist Grant, mission-aligned artists have the opportunity to win competitive funding that will reward them not based on their identity group or ideological allegiance, as many arts grants continue to do, but instead on the quality and integrity of their work. Our first granting cycle in 2023-24 awarded $5,000 in funding to six artists spanning industry, background, and geography. Learn about our 2023-24 Artist Grant winners here.

Applications are now open for the 2025 cycle! Deadline is Sunday, February 9th.

Grants of up to $1,000 are available to support arts activities that accomplish at least one of the following goals:

Champions values of free expression, open-mindedness, creative excellence, and/or viewpoint diversity.

Advances relevant artistic field towards a culture that emphasizes fairness, understanding, and humanity.

Supports artist(s) who are facing hardships due to intolerance or ideological bias in their fields, and who are pursuing the right to create freely.

Other FAIR-aligned mission or purpose.

Eligible arts activities include, but are not limited to: an event showcasing a work of theater, drama, dance, music, or visual arts; composition of a new work of writing, music, or visual art for public consumption or development. Help us in our mission to build new arts infrastructure that frees artists from groupthink by donating to the Artist Grant Fund.

Our Food is Making Us Sick: Fact or Fiction?

Incoming president Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Health Secretary has everyone talking about food additives as a cause of an increased rate of chronic illness, but are we fully informed about food additives? What are the ingredients in our foods and water being blamed for illness? Are chronic illness rates lower in other countries that don’t use these additives? FAIR In Medicine embarks on a series of webinars to get answers to these questions and more. Join us on TODAY at 12pm ET for a live discussion and Q&A with medical toxicologist and humanitarian S. Eliza Lockwood, MD.

Informed Consent and SSRIs Revisited

Join us on January 22nd at 12pm ET for a live discussion and Q&A about the side effects of SSRIs and treatment alternatives. 29% of Americans are concerned about prescription medications' potential side effects. If you don’t understand the risks, benefits, and alternative treatments of your medications, then you are not Informed and should not Consent. FAIR In Medicine welcomes clinical psychologist Roger McFillin to discuss more details about the effects of SSRIs and alternatives to treating depression. He will share his recommendations for helping clinicians recognize and manage patients suffering from side effects.

Propaganda and Our Captured Landscapes

In a follow-up conversation to Ideology in American Education: Race, Entitlement, Victimhood and Realities of World History, director and filmmaker Eli Steele, photographer and essay writer Ildi Tillmann, and FAIR Executive Director Monica Harris will have a discussion about propaganda, and about the connections between commercial and political sloganing. If you support ideology-free art and education, authentic immigrant perspectives, and cultural conversations detached from racial politics and activist jargon, please join us on January 28th at 7pm ET to learn more.

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

FAIR Educators Alliance & Other Networks

Connect with other pro-human educators through the FAIR Educators Alliance. We bring together educators from all levels to share experiences and work on developing resources that can support teachers, community members, and FAIR chapters.



Teachers, administrators, librarians, and educators of all kinds are welcome. For more information and to join any of these networks, please email educators@fairforall.org.

