We are reaching out to you regarding a critical situation affecting the safety and dignity of female inmates in Washington state. A male inmate, Bryan Kim, convicted of brutally murdering his parents, is petitioning to return to a women’s correctional facility, the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW). This comes after he was previously removed for engaging in sexual activity with a female inmate.

In addition, another male inmate, Nathan Goninan (also known as “Nonnie Lotusflower”), who has a history of violent crime, including the murder of a 17-year-old girl, is currently housed at WCCW. Despite the Department of Corrections (DOC) labeling him as a significant threat and acknowledging his previous infractions for sexual assault, he claims he is being wrongfully held in solitary confinement and has petitioned to be moved to the general female population.

The Washington DOC has a history of capitulating to the demands and legal threats of male prisoners who identify as transgender. We fear the DOC may preemptively grant Kim and Lotusflower their demands, and we must act swiftly to protect the vulnerable population of females at WCCW.

These developments highlight a disturbing trend where violent male offenders are being placed in women’s facilities, endangering the lives and well-being of female inmates. It is imperative that we advocate for their protection by urging the DOC to keep these offenders in appropriate housing—away from female prisoners.

Please join us in signing the open letter below, urging the DOC to protect female inmates and prevent these unjust circumstances. The time to speak out is now—before it’s too late.

FAIR Executive Director Monica Harris speaks about the illusion of division on the Free Black Thought Podcast!

Applications are now open for the 2025 Artist Grant!

FAIR in the Arts is supporting our community of artists who carry out work that aligns with, advances, and supports FAIR’s mission in the arts. Through the FAIR Artist Grant, mission-aligned artists have the opportunity to win competitive funding that will reward them not based on their identity group or ideological allegiance, as many arts grants continue to do, but instead on the quality and integrity of their work. Our first granting cycle in 2023-24 awarded $5,000 in funding to six artists spanning industry, background, and geography. Learn about our 2023-24 Artist Grant winners here.

Applications are now open for the 2025 cycle! Deadline is Sunday, February 9th.

Grants of up to $1,000 are available to support arts activities that accomplish at least one of the following goals:

Champions values of free expression, open-mindedness, creative excellence, and/or viewpoint diversity.

Advances relevant artistic field towards a culture that emphasizes fairness, understanding, and humanity.

Supports artist(s) who are facing hardships due to intolerance or ideological bias in their fields, and who are pursuing the right to create freely.

Other FAIR-aligned mission or purpose.

Eligible arts activities include, but are not limited to: an event showcasing a work of theater, drama, dance, music, or visual arts; composition of a new work of writing, music, or visual art for public consumption or development. Help us in our mission to build new arts infrastructure that frees artists from groupthink by donating to the Artist Grant Fund.

Our Food is Making Us Sick: Fact or Fiction?

Incoming president Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Health Secretary has everyone talking about food additives as a cause of an increased rate of chronic illness, but are we fully informed about food additives? What are the ingredients in our foods and water being blamed for illness? Are chronic illness rates lower in other countries that don’t use these additives? FAIR In Medicine embarks on a series of webinars to get answers to these questions and more. Join us on January 15th at 12pm ET for a live discussion and Q&A with medical toxicologist and humanitarian S. Eliza Lockwood, MD.

Informed Consent and SSRIs Revisited

Join us on January 22nd at 12pm ET for a live discussion and Q&A about the side effects of SSRIs and treatment alternatives. 29% of Americans are concerned about prescription medications' potential side effects. If you don’t understand the risks, benefits, and alternative treatments of your medications, then you are not Informed and should not Consent. FAIR In Medicine welcomes clinical psychologist Roger McFillin to discuss more details about the effects of SSRIs and alternatives to treating depression. He will share his recommendations for helping clinicians recognize and manage patients suffering from side effects.

Propaganda and Our Captured Landscapes

In a follow-up conversation to Ideology in American Education: Race, Entitlement, Victimhood and Realities of World History, director and filmmaker Eli Steele, photographer and essay writer Ildi Tillmann, and FAIR Executive Director Monica Harris will have a discussion about propaganda, and about the connections between commercial and political sloganing. If you support ideology-free art and education, authentic immigrant perspectives, and cultural conversations detached from racial politics and activist jargon, please join us on January 28th at 7pm ET to learn more.

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

FAIR Educators Alliance & Other Networks

Connect with other pro-human educators through the FAIR Educators Alliance. We bring together educators from all levels to share experiences and work on developing resources that can support teachers, community members, and FAIR chapters.



Teachers, administrators, librarians, and educators of all kinds are welcome. For more information and to join any of these networks, please email educators@fairforall.org.

