Dear Friends of FAIR,

Over the last four years, FAIR has been privileged to support passionate thought leaders who are committed to advancing a common culture of fairness, understanding, and humanity. Our programs have served a growing network of artists across disciplines, geography, and politics who model FAIR’s core values of artistic integrity, freedom, and excellence. We are proud to be one of the few national civil liberties nonprofit organizations with a focused mission in the arts.

As we reflect on Four Years of FAIR, the landscape in 2025 may “seem” to feel different from that in 2021. Free-thinking artists who were once alienated have found each other through organizations like FAIR. A new presidential administration is taking a closer interest in the arts and culture, and independent artists are finding new paths to flourish and create freely.

Many cultural observers have noted a "vibe shift" signaling a return to normalcy in education, journalism, business, and other institutions. Yet the reality is that this shift is not happening as quickly in arts & entertainment. At FAIR, we speak with artists every week who continue to share stories of censorship, groupthink, and discrimination on the basis of their perceived identity or belief system. They tell us a lot of things are getting better, but the arts are still captured.

Recently, we asked several artists in our community to reflect on their journey and share why FAIR’s support has been, and continues to be, so important to their work. We are excited to present these powerful stories from FAIR Fellow Rosie Kay, Artist Story author Mary McDonald-Lewis, and Artist Grant winners Franklin Einspruch, Rob Feld, Melody Rachel, and Kevin Ray. These courageous individuals exemplify FAIR’s values and remind us that our mission to uphold them is far from over.

We must never forget that culture change is a long-term game, and FAIR is laying the foundation. As part of that effort, we are thrilled to announce that next week we will unveil the winners of FAIR’s 2025 Artist Grant—true thought leaders and change-makers who are helping us build a better future for the arts.

We look forward to doing the work that still needs to be done, and your support allows us to do this. Please consider making a donation today to help FAIR continue to serve the brave voices standing for freedom of thought and expression in the arts.

Warmly,

Brent Morden

FAIR in the Arts

