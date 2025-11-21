Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie Benenson's avatar
Laurie Benenson
14h

This story is confusing. In what context was Karthik objecting to halal food? And if the community is 95% Hindu, would Halal food be required at all? Please clarify

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NC's avatar
NC
15h

Picture halal certification as a giant cash machine, raking in trillions by slapping fees on everything from meat to tea, with the money flowing straight to certain groups. Poke at it—like that Hindu school board member did by questioning why rice needs a religious label—and those groups lash out, using their clout to crush free speech and fair treatment. In her case, it meant biased meetings, secret deals, and getting booted from key roles just to safeguard the profits. Keep feeding this beast, and you get more of the same: bullying that sidelines non-Muslims, ignores alternatives, and puts money and control over basic Western freedoms in diverse places. That's the problem, plain and simple—economic greed dressed as culture, trampling rights when threatened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture