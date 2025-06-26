Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
4h

Excellent piece. One of the best professors I ever had (history) did more or less the same thing. He was a Baptist of some variety, but taught courses on the occult and witchcraft (among other things). You NEVER would have known he was religious at all, since he never let his own views intrude on the course. Instead he encouraged students to enquire and develop their own critical thinking skills, and was hard on those who couldn't (or wouldn't) develop their own views on a topic. And woe to anyone who tried to figure out and parrot his views (a common "good grade" strategy among some).

I'll simply repeat something I've said earlier: anyone who claims to be "on the right side of history" has an agenda (and is probably trying to sell you a dubious concept). One of the biggest things this professor tried to teach was that history doesn't have sides. It has accounts and positions that can be examined and supported or debunked based on evidence, or examined further if there isn't much evidence or it's contradictory. But that doesn't create a "right side."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lizzie's avatar
Lizzie
4h

Bravo! Beautiful writing shining light on a critically important topic

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture