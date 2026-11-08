When the Maps Disappear

In this essay, Lucas Fondevila explores the growing gap between inherited expectations and the guidance available to the next generation. He examines the importance of mentorship, positive role models, and shared responsibility in helping young people develop capability, character, and purpose. Rather than romanticizing, Fondevila calls for constructive alternatives to old ‘maps’ that encourage independent judgment, emotional maturity, and meaningful contributions to society.

“Schools, workplaces, families, and communities can offer these opportunities without prescribing a single acceptable life. Experienced workers can teach skills alongside ethical standards; parents can invite responsibility while providing guidance. Online guidance should likewise strengthen independent thought, allow questions, and encourage engagement beyond the community. This connects with FAIR's pro-human emphasis on individual dignity and shared humanity. Communities should make room for disagreement while encouraging respect for women and for people whose experiences differ from one's own. Young people can learn to defend their convictions while recognizing the dignity of those who challenge them.”

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Debate Bro Rhetoric and its Role in Civil Discourse

FAIR Board of Advisors member Erec Smith examines the growing popularity of confrontational online debate and asks what it means for meaningful public discourse. Drawing on Aristotle’s understanding of rhetoric, Smith argues that effective communication requires more than simply choosing between civility and confrontation. Instead, we must recognize when different approaches are appropriate while keeping the pursuit of truth at the center of discussion. He makes the case for a more comprehensive understanding of rhetoric—one that balances empathy, persuasion, and intellectual rigor to encourage more productive disagreement and strengthen civil society.

“Neither incivility nor a focus on compassion—instead of persuasion in general—are inherently bad things, but focusing solely on one or the other is misguided. The persuasive potential of a variety of rhetorical modes should be taught.

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The Most Important Civics Lesson Schools Can Teach

FAIR Board of Advisors member Robert Pondiscio explores how an increasingly pessimistic approach to education may leave students feeling disconnected from their communities and less motivated to participate in civic life. Drawing on research into primal world beliefs, he argues that the way children perceive the world shapes how they navigate their experiences and envision their futures. Rather than shielding students from hardship or injustice, schools should balance honest discussions of difficult realities with optimism, gratitude, and opportunity. Pondiscio makes the case for education that cultivates resilience, civic responsibility, and a sense of belonging, reminding us that young people are more likely to invest in a world they believe is worth contributing to.

“A school is not just where children learn civic engagement. It is where they experience the civic engagement of others. If their first encounter with a public institution is chaotic, ideological, or infused with despair, why would we expect them to trust any public institution that follows or to become active, engaged citizens? But if that first encounter is with stability, competence, gratitude, and optimism, then maybe we can form adults willing to engage, contribute, and believe their communities and country are worth their investment and effort.”

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Boys are Pulling Away. Mentorship Can Bring Them Back

As more boys and young men experience loneliness, social isolation, and mental health challenges, mentorship offers a meaningful path toward rebuilding connection and belonging. Artis Stevens and Tiffany Benjamin explore how consistent relationships with caring adults can help boys develop emotional resilience, find purpose, and feel supported. They argue that addressing this growing crisis requires more than recognizing the problem; it requires adults willing to show up, listen, and provide positive examples of guidance and connection. Ultimately, mentorship benefits not only the next generation but also the communities that invest in them.

“Few interventions build belonging as reliably as mentorship. A caring adult who shows up week after week, who asks real questions and sticks around for the answers, can completely transform a young person’s trajectory. Young people who have a mentor are 54% less likely to be arrested, 41% less likely to engage in substance abuse, and 20% more likely to enroll in college.”

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