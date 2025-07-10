Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sian Siro's avatar
Sian Siro
2d

I can assure you as a blue state liberal prof, its doubling down...nothing has changed.

Still censored, still run by radical ideologues. People aren't stupid. We need oversight. Fair, but really. Otherwise its more waste and hatred.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
2d

This is exactly what is happening at my school -- the positions are renamed but no DEI-peddlers were fired. The dean of DEI has become the dean of Academic Culture and Well-being. The DEI team was renamed into Culture Team while keeping their job descriptions and their pronouns. The university updated our "shared values" by removing the explicit mention of DEI, but keeping the sentiment the same. A memo explaining the change has clarified "that our values remain unchanged, we just found more precise language to express them." If you want more examples -- check out Hx@USC susbtack, which continues to document this shell-game: https://heterodoxatusc.substack.com/p/whats-in-a-name-not-dei-anymore

Even more frustrating is that our university has instituted austerity measures (in response to anticipated federal funding crunch) -- and while these measures include hiring freezes of faculty, staff, and graduate students, no DEI loons were fired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture