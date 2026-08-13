Fair For All

Fair For All

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Steve's avatar
Steve
1d

I've always found it fascinating that the people who so loudly proclaim that US policy toward the Natives was "genocide" remain conspicuously silent about the conduct of the Spanish in Central and South America. They probably are also completely unaware that the vast majority to tribal groups west of the Mississippi were at best hunter-gatherers and limited subsistence farmers (with some exceptions in the Southwest) prior to the arrival of (gasp) Europeans with horses. I like to call their misconception the "Dances with Wolves" theory of native history. The so-called "buffalo culture" was actually fairly short-lived in the great scheme of things. And let's not forget that prior to the arrival of the horse most buffalo "hunts" were conducted by sneaking up on a herd and stampeding them over a cliff. I have yet to see a reasonable explanation as to how a small tribal group could use "every bit" of, say, over 200 buffalo when they had no pack animals or other means of transporting heavy items.

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Dustin Hecker's avatar
Dustin Hecker
1dEdited

Haven’t seen the video. Likely never will. But I am sure it spews all the nonsense you quite correctly dispute. The idea that the colonists “discovered democracy” through contact with native tribes is so positively stupid that I cannot understand why it keeps getting repeated. Except of course because those at PBS etc. are ideologues or can’t stand the thought of being called some kind of name for raising questions. The Founders had never heard of or studied the Athenian Democracy, the Roman Republic, the Venetian Republic, the Dutch Republic, the British Parliament, the centuries long struggle to take control away from the Crown? They had never read Magna Carta, the Mayflower Compact, Locke, Montisque, etc.? Such staggering ignorance. And the (f/k/a) Iroquois Confederation was by no means a democracy. It was a military and to some degree economic alliance, run by appointees of hereditary monarchs or the monarchs themselves, who ruled maybe 12,000 people and which was designed to and did dominate maybe 100,000 members of other nearby tribes. No democracy, it.

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