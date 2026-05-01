Fair For All

Fair For All

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David Cearley's avatar
David Cearley
3h

The only real purpose of all those mechanisms is to silence any opposition or criticism of the board and speaker. Bluntly, they're about maintaining power, not about improving civil discourse

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B Smith's avatar
B Smith
3h

This regressive movement wants power and has developed this anti-racism ideology, irrationality, and doublespeak so that its power will be unquestioned, not even subject to question. This movement is allying with others, the only requirement being irrationality and hostility to traditional individual freedoms.

That parent should sue the school board for its unconstitutional denial of his/her right to speak. The suit should demand the antiracist ideology be extirpated from the school system and school board. It is anti-American and anti-human.

We are very, very close to becoming another North Korea, governed by a hateful, malevolent, implacable, and all-powerful, regressive directorate. G-d help us.

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