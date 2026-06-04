Fair For All

Fair For All

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KEN's avatar
KEN
5h

Best wishes to you and FAIR. Thank you for your courage.

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Robert Goodday's avatar
Robert Goodday
3h

Well said. One quibble. This is not an LGBTQ issue. It has nothing to do with L or G or B. It is a TQ issue. L’s, G’s, and B’s support you.

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