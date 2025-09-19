Dear Friends of FAIR,

American education stands at a crossroads. Test scores have plummeted to historic lows, and public school enrollment continues declining while educators face unprecedented challenges in fostering learning environments that unite rather than divide students.

Research from George Mason University reveals that intolerance is becoming more prevalent in schools, while a 2022 RAND Corporation study found district leaders deeply concerned that educational polarization interferes with learning itself. Students deserve better than classrooms where academic achievement suffers amid cultural division.

At this critical moment, FAIR is proud to relaunch our Educators Alliance for the 2025-2026 school year, centered around our groundbreaking American Experience Curriculum—a comprehensive social studies course that explores America’s diverse story while emphasizing the foundational principles and shared values that unite us all.

FAIR’s curriculum addresses the essential question: “What does it mean to be American?” Unlike polarizing alternatives that divide students, our approach emphasizes shared values while teaching America’s complete story. Students engage with primary sources to explore how different groups have maintained their cultural heritage while becoming part of the American experience, and how American ideals of freedom and equality have been tested, expanded, and realized through diverse experiences and challenges.

The challenges facing today’s educators extend far beyond curriculum debates. Teachers report feeling caught between conflicting community pressures while struggling to maintain academic focus. Many fear that addressing America’s complex history will result in accusations from either side of the political spectrum.

FAIR’s Educators Alliance provides the community support and practical strategies teachers need to navigate these challenges with confidence. Through monthly gatherings, educators share experiences, address pressing issues, and collaborate on solutions that uphold our shared humanity.

The Educators Alliance will meet the first Thursday of each month at 7 PM ET via Zoom, beginning October 2, 2025. Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies for supporting educators, communities, and local chapters, and for advancing positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following presentations, participants will have space for open forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.

Whether you’re a classroom teacher feeling isolated in your commitment to balanced education, an administrator seeking curriculum solutions that unite rather than divide your community, or a paraprofessional wanting to contribute to positive change, the Educators Alliance offers the support and resources you need.

America’s students are watching how we handle our differences. Will we teach them that their identity is primarily defined by their race, ethnicity, or political affiliation? Or will we show them how to honor their unique heritage while embracing their role in America's ongoing story of expanding freedom and opportunity?

The future of American education and American unity depend on educators who refuse to let polarization interfere with learning. Join us as we shape that future together!

You can register here.

With gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director

Donate

FAIR in Conversation: The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Mattias Desmet

Three years after its 2022 publication, Mattias Desmet’s The Psychology of Totalitarianism feels more urgent than ever. By unearthing the psychological roots of totalitarian thinking, Desmet offers a profound analysis of a world strained by isolation, anxiety, and techno-dominance. His work challenges us to recognize the depths of the waters we have been submerged in—and to ask what it takes to stay awake. Together, we’ll probe Desmet’s concept of mass formation and connect it to the realities of our own time. Join FAIR in Conversation on September 24th at 7pm ET!

Register

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

Join the FAIR Community

Join us, and become a member of FAIR.

Become a FAIR volunteer, or join a FAIR chapter.