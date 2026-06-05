Fair For All

Fair For All

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Chris Fox's avatar
Chris Fox
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It’s worth noting that “gender identity” peaked some years ago and is now waning.

In 2023, 6.6% of genz identified as”trans”; two years later it was 3.4%. The cult of “gender identity” is collapsing under the weight of its own absurdity.

Ghosts, souls, gender identities: three Unreal Things. There is only biological sex, and it is binary.

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