A Blue-Collar View of Psychology’s Woke Drift

For FAIR’s Substack, Daniel Breitenbucher offers a unique perspective on his graduate Psychology program through the lens of his blue collar day job.

The gulf between the working class and the "educated elite" is becoming universally acknowledged by both sides of the aisle. I live both worlds every day: hard-hat ironwork in the morning, graduate seminars at night. The contrast is revealing, allowing me to notice things my peers might miss. Being a part of the blue collar work force is something the majority of the people I now share classrooms with will never experience. Some might see that as a blessing, but I see it as a missed opportunity to gain some perspective—which often requires getting your hands dirty.

There’s Too Much Doom and Gloom in the Classroom

For National Review, FAIR Advisor Robert Pondiscio writes about the dangers of teaching students that the world is a broken and dangerous place.

We tell ourselves that presenting children with a stark and unsparing view of the world is a form of honesty — that by confronting them with injustice, danger, and decline, we’re preparing them to be thoughtful, engaged citizens. But what we may actually be doing is fostering despair. When students are repeatedly exposed to narratives of systemic failure, moral decay, and looming disaster, they may come to believe that the world is not just flawed but fundamentally broken — and that they are powerless to change it. Instead of cultivating resilience or agency, we risk producing paralysis, cynicism, and a diminished sense of possibility.

Robert P. George: Seeking and speaking truth in the Age of Feeling

FAIR Advisor Robert P. George discusses his must-read book, Seeking Truth and Speaking Truth: Law and Morality in Our Cultural Moment. He critiques the postmodern notion of subjective truth and warns how feelings are unreliable sources of objective truth. He also discusses the state of liberalism and pluralism in Canada and the U.S. and why some on the political Right are now doubting these bedrock ideals.

Trump was right about D.C. crime — but still dangerously wrong

For The Washington Post, FAIR Advisor Shadi Hamid writes about how the president’s crackdown on crime in D.C. tests our democratic society.

And that’s where we find ourselves today. The lure of the strongman might be compelling — even I found myself compelled — but that’s all the more reason to resist it. Our first instincts tell us something important, but they’re always incomplete. Our gut can deceive us. Sometimes it is better to wait. The uncomfortable truth is that democracy asks more of us than authoritarianism ever could. It demands that we live with uncertainty, the messiness of compromise and the slow grind of institutional change. The strongman offers clarity and speed; democracy offers the promise that we might, eventually, muddle our way to something better.

UCLA raked in billions from feds while pushing DEI, anti-Israel ideology: REPORT

For Campus Reform, Daisy Roser writes about a recent report that notes how UCLA has received more than $4.3 billion in federal grants and contracts in less than four years while promoting expansive DEI initiatives and employing multiple anti-Israel faculty members.

Monica Harris, executive director of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR), described to Campus Reform “concerning patterns where institutional DEI implementations sometimes inadvertently create hostile environments for certain groups,” including “instances of anti-Jewish discrimination.” UCLA denies systemic anti-Semitism. Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications Mary Osako told Campus Reform that the university has been “abundantly clear that antisemitism has no place on our campus,” pointing to new initiatives and disciplinary action against violators.

