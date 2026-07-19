The Publishing Industry Stopped Believing in Its Readers

This week, we featured an essay by Liza Libes exploring what the extraordinary success of Theo of Golden reveals about the modern publishing industry. Using Allen Levi’s bestselling novel as a case study, Libes argues that publishers have spent decades favoring minimalist, fast-paced fiction while increasingly assuming that readers lack the appetite for slower, more intellectually demanding literature. She suggests that Theo of Golden challenges those assumptions, demonstrating that ambitious literary fiction still has a broad audience when given the chance to reach one.

Looking beyond a single bestselling novel, the essay examines how editorial preferences, BookTok culture, and an industry-wide emphasis on accessibility may be reshaping not only what gets published, but also how readers engage with literature itself. Libes contends that publishing plays a powerful role in shaping culture and argues that if publishers once again champion complex, reflective fiction, readers may prove far more willing to embrace it than the industry has long assumed.

“Publishing shapes our culture more than we like to admit. The very books championed by our publishing professionals become the books that we not only read and discuss but also aspire to write ourselves. If year after year the publishing industry rewards simpler, faster, and more disposable fiction, then readers inevitably become accustomed to “fast-paced” books that require no afterthought. If, on the other hand, publishers start championing ambitious, intellectually rich novels again, then there is every reason to believe readers would rise to meet them.”

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This week, we shared a tribute by Natasha Willowdale remembering educator and FAIR chapter leader Richard Bilkszto on the third anniversary of his passing. Reflecting on their friendship, Richard's unwavering commitment to fairness in education, and the profound impact he had on colleagues and students alike, Willowdale offers a deeply personal remembrance of a man who continued advocating for the principles he believed in long after his retirement.

The essay also reflects on the importance of preserving Richard's legacy by continuing the work he dedicated himself to throughout his career.

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What Killed Michael Brown?

This week, FAIR hosted a screening of What Killed Michael Brown?, the award-winning documentary by filmmaker Eli Steele and his father, Shelby Steele. Revisiting the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown and the national conversation that followed, the film examines how one of the defining events of the last decade shaped public discourse on race, policing, and systemic racism.

Ahead of the screening, Eli reflected on the making of the documentary, the climate in which it was released, and why he believes revisiting Ferguson remains important today. Missed the screening? You can still read Eli’s reflections on the film and explore additional resources using the links below.

“What makes us most proud is the impact the film had on so many Americans. It gave them the voice and the ability to push back against the narrative. We have many letters from people calling it “freeing” and “liberating.”

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Why Did We Let Big Tech Take Over Education?

Jonathan Haidt features a discussion by Sophie Winkleman on his After Babel Substack exploring the growing role of screens, educational technology, and AI in the classroom. Drawing on research from educators, neuroscientists, and learning scientists, Winkleman argues that the rapid shift toward device-based learning has come at the expense of children’s attention, imagination, handwriting, and critical thinking while weakening the essential relationship between teachers and students.

Rather than rejecting technology outright, Winkleman makes the case for a “paper-first” approach to education—one that reserves technology for situations where it genuinely enhances learning rather than replacing it.

“When we talk about children, social media, smartphones, iPads, we tend to frame the discussion around the issue of harmful material. But Justine’s pupils weren’t traumatized by harmful material, they were just dazed, glazed, and passive, their young minds deactivated by constant, low-level stimulation.”

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A cross-party UK parliamentary inquiry has called for the UK National Year of Reading to become a National Decade of Reading, arguing that reversing the decline in reading for pleasure will require sustained cultural change rather than short-term initiatives. The report recommends expanding access to school and public libraries, ensuring every child has regular opportunities to read for enjoyment, and addressing barriers ranging from increased screen use to unequal access to books.

“The rise of screen use is a “major factor” reducing the time children spend reading for pleasure, according to the report. Author, illustrator and teacher Onyinye Iwu told the inquiry that when she asked students why they don’t read, “a lot of them were like: ‘Miss, but we have TikTok. What is the point?’ That is it. You have TikTok, you have Netflix, you have the film coming out; why would you read the book?”

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