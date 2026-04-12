Building a Culture of Dialogue: A Conversation with Harvard’s Intellectual Vitality Initiative

Last week, FAIR Executive Director Monica Harris joined the Harvard Alumni for Free Speech for a conversation with key leaders of the Intellectual Vitality Initiative. Co-sponsored by FAIR and the Council on Academic Freedom, the conversation explored ongoing efforts to strengthen intellectual diversity and open inquiry on campus. The conversation also featured Danielle Allen, Edward J. Hall, Ari Kohn, and John Evangelakos.

Monica Harris: Our curriculum [manystoriesonenation.com] teaches students to identify logical fallacies…and, crucially, they learn to spot these errors in arguments in their own thinking, not just in others…And, this is a framework I’m particularly proud of…it’s one of the most powerful in our curriculum, it’s called the “Competing goods framework,” where students learn that most controversies involve legitimate but conflicting values. And I think this understanding transforms how they approach disagreement, because this disconnect often fuels most of the divisive discourse we see. For example, safety vs. freedom, or, individual rights vs. community welfare; they’re both good, but [which is more important] depends on your values…So, once students internalize this framework, it fundamentally changes how they approach these very difficult conversations…[and] helps shift focus from “winning an argument,” to understanding the values that the other side is protecting…

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How to Understand the Well-Being Gap between Liberals and Conservatives

For American Affairs, Musa al-Gharbi does a deep dive into the literature on the relationship between political ideology and subjective well-being.

Liberal girls tended to be significantly more depressed than boys, particularly after 2011. However, ideological differences swamped gender differences. Indeed, liberal boys were significantly more likely to report depression than conservatives of either gender. The authors also found that the more educated a teen’s family was, the more likely the young people were to be depressed, and the more dramatic their rise in depression was after 2012. Why is it that liberal teens are more consistently depressed than conservatives? Why might familial education correlate with heightened depression for liberal youth? Why was there a spike in depression (and a growing ideological divergence in depressive affect) after 2011, corresponding with the onset of the “Great Awokening”?

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Mark Milke: DEI has made society more racist

For the National Post, Mark Milke, president of The Aristotle Foundation, argues that so-called “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (“DEI”) is an illiberal and divisive ideology which has undone many of the gains made by the civil rights movement.

The twin beliefs — that racism explains much and that we must make up for past discrimination — is what drives the modern DEI movement. It is also why DEI is so anti-merit, illiberal and anti-individual. The “diversity” and “inclusion” movement today is in fact dismissive of intercultural borrowing. It also excludes people in hiring and university admissions if they are the “wrong” skin colour, ethnicity and so forth. DEI is thus anti-diversity and exclusive. Strip out the social engineering, identity politics and flawed economic analyses from the concept and there’s much that’s right about diversity and acceptance.

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Why Politics Makes Us Bend Our Own Values

For Psychology Today, Amber Wardell explains how cognitive dissonance can push all of us into uncomfortable contradictions, and how we can learn to recognize those contradictions in ourselves, and seek to resolve them.

Why does hypocrisy—and the dissonance that drives it—feel so pervasive in politics? Three big reasons stand out. First, politics pushes us into a tribal mindset. If our party takes a position that conflicts with our values, we often assimilate rather than risk being cast out (Tajfel & Turner, 1979). Second, politics is emotionally loaded. Because the stakes touch our freedom and quality of life, strong feelings drive quick, inconsistent reactions. We act first and rationalize later, finding post-hoc explanations for behavior that clashes with our principles (Haidt, 2012). Third, social media magnifies both tribalism and emotion. Algorithms prioritize outrage over nuance and partisanship over unity, leaving us feeling more divided than we actually are. Together, these forces make us more likely to act against our values—and more likely to rationalize it after the fact.

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Social Work is “For Everyone.” Except When It’s Not.

For The Multilevel Mailer, Nathan Gallo and Arnold Cantú write about how tthe CSWE’s definition of "everyone" masks an ideologically exclusive, DEI-driven vision of who belongs in the social work profession. This essay is Part 5 of a five part series uncovering the ideological capture of Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE).

This pull toward ideological conformity rather than professional neutrality, as Alam describes, comes “in ways that impinge on the equal treatment of clients, client autonomy, and respect for the diversity of clients’ values.” …Certainly, we question whether social work will continue to remain the fastest growing profession in the country if the field merely “become[s] a destination for people who want to get paid to be protesters,” as Schafer Riley says. …Social work in the 2020s is indeed for everyone. For everyone with rightthink and rightspeak.

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The dangers of ‘gender-affirming care’ are now undeniable

For Spiked, Jo Bartosch unpacks a new study from Finland showing that puberty blockers and hormone treatments deepen troubled kids’ distress, rather than helping them.

If this were about macrobiotic diets or juice cleanses, it would be harmless nonsense. But it isn’t. It is about children – distressed, suggestible children who were handed over to an ideology that promised relief and delivered the opposite. To gamble with their bodies for political vanity, and perhaps profit, is not just wrong. It is also contemptible.

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