Standing on solid ground in uncertain times

For FAIR’s Substack, Executive Director Monica Harris writes about the danger of illiberalism on the left and the right.

What’s happening now isn’t entirely unexpected. Fringe elements on both ends of the political spectrum have been responsible for much of the division that has polarized our country. Thankfully, this extremism does not represent the vast majority of conservatives who share FAIR’s core principles and commitment to treat all human beings with dignity and respect. Yet what’s happening also demands our urgent attention. Just as we are willing to highlight intolerance and racism on the radical Left, we must be equally vigilant in identifying the transgressions of an emboldened extreme on the Right. As the cultural pendulum swings violently in a new direction, we must strive to catch it in the center.

Read the Full Article

Why half of America is cheering for chaos

For The Washington Post, FAIR Advisor Shadi Hamid writes about the new political divide.

I don’t identify with either of them. I have mixed feelings. I’ve benefited from the system, but I also know the system hasn’t worked for tens of millions of my fellow Americans. I need to check my privilege, to use the lingo. This is a time when so many of us feel compelled to pick a team and a tribe. But I know now that I don’t belong on either side of the bus. I am squarely — and proudly — in the aisle, even as I realize that the aisle is far from a comfortable place to sit (or stand).

Read the Full Article

Rubio Can Unhijack ‘Human Rights’

For the Wall Street Journal, FAIR Advisor Robert P. George writes about why Americans deserve a State Department that defends rights that accord with the constitutional order that our Founders established.

In his recent speech at the Munich Security Conference, Vice President JD Vance expressed the U.S. government’s concerns about violations of human rights—especially freedom of speech and religion—not only in Russia and China, but even in democracies like Germany, Sweden and the U.K. In bluntly condemning the policing of speech in Germany and thought in the U.K., where people have been arrested for praying silently, Mr. Vance sent a message that protection and promotion of human rights is in the U.S. national interest.

Read the Full Article

Post-racial nations are the future

For UnHerd, Michael Lind writes about the history of racial classifications in America and the way forward.

Unfortunately, the toxic interaction of America’s legacy racial categories with mass immigration promotes the idea that the important divide is not between Americans (of all races) and foreign nationals (of all races), but between so-called whites, blacks, so-called Hispanics, and so-called Asians. Like pan-Aryanism and pan-Africanism, these spurious racial categories never corresponded to any actual communities in the United States or anywhere else. Now that the American melting pot is creating a post-racial, post-ethnic cultural majority in the United States, it is time to abolish official racial classifications altogether.

Read the Full Article

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

Join the FAIR Community

Join us, and become a member of FAIR.

Become a FAIR volunteer, or join a FAIR chapter.