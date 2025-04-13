Reclaiming Adolescent Resilience—Beyond the Chemical Solution

Anxiety disorders are affecting approximately 1 in 12 children and 1 in 4 adolescents. While SSRIs are routinely prescribed for these conditions, the most effective evidence-based treatment takes a fundamentally different approach: controlled exposure to fear-inducing situations. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with exposure interventions consistently outperforms medication for anxiety disorders, delivering longer-lasting results without the adverse reactions, dependency risks, or withdrawal symptoms associated with pharmaceutical interventions.The mechanism is straightforward but powerful: systematic, graduated exposure to feared situations teaches the brain that: (1) feared outcomes rarely materialize; (2) anxiety naturally diminishes with time; and (3) coping skills can manage discomfort when it arises.

Erec Smith on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

FAIR Advisor Erec Smith talked about his views on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and efforts by the Trump administration to dismantle them.

What I learned when my X account was hacked

For The Washington Post, FAIR Advisor Shadi Hamid writes about his experience when his X account was hacked.

We see what others think about the latest controversy, which in turn affects how we view it, which in turn affects how others view it, and so on. This is a form of “mimesis” — imitating the desires of others and interpreting them as our own. It can be destructive — think of the scapegoating mob — but it can also be quite beautiful. As the novelist Jordan Castro reminds us, this is how we learn language. It can also be amusing — it’s how memes spread.

Oprah and Jonathan Haidt on How Social Media Is Changing Childhood

In this episode of “The Oprah Podcast,” Oprah talks to FAIR Advisor Jonathan Haidt: a social psychologist, NYU professor and the New York Times bestselling author of "The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness." Jonathan will share why he believes the skyrocketing rates of anxiety, depression and addictive behaviors in teenagers can be directly linked to social media and excessive screen time. Oprah and Jonathan will also talk to teens - and their parents - from around the country about how their addiction to social media and smart devices is depriving them of their adolescence. Finally, Jonathan will offer tangible ideas for how parents and teens can work together to act now to prevent long-term and irreversible damage on teenagers’ still developing brains.

Andrew Sullivan on Trump's American Monarchy & Jill Biden's Culpability | The Moynihan Report

FAIR Advisor Andrew Sullivan of The Weekly Dish joins The Moynihan Report to talk about the unraveling of the republic.

Palestinian activist's deportation a 'violation of free speech,' says advocate | Hanomansing Tonight

A U.S. judge has ruled the Trump administration can deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate detained last month for his role in pro-Palestinian protests. Will Creeley, legal director at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, called the decision a clear violation of First Amendment principles related to free speech.

