The Hijacking of American Classrooms and How We Can Reclaim Them

For FAIR’s Substack, Dr. Diana Blum writes about the state of American classrooms and how FAIR’s groundbreaking social studies course is addressing the problem.

Rather than whitewashing America’s complex and difficult history or reducing it to simplistic narratives of oppression and resistance, FAIR’s curriculum teaches students to grapple with the nuances of the American story. Students explore how different groups—from colonial Europeans to enslaved Africans, from Native Americans to new waves of immigrants from all over the world —have navigated the ongoing challenge of building unity from diversity while testing, expanding and realizing American ideals of freedom and equality.

The rise of the black Republican

For the Washington Examiner, FAIR Advisor Erec Smith writes about Kendall Qualls’ recent announcement that he’s running for governor of Minnesota and the rise of the black Republican.

He went deeper, saying that “what people need to understand is when you stand up for those things that are right culturally and for your family academically, politics is downstream from that. It’s downstream from culture.” To be clear, Qualls isn’t bashing black culture. He’s trying to bring it back to what made it strong in the first place. And here’s what really sets him apart. He doesn’t lead with party. He leads with principle. “I don’t identify as a Republican. I identify as my faith first, father, husband first, all those things — and my politics is last on the list.” Now that’s identity politics I can get behind. At the end of the day, the rise of the black Republican isn’t about switching teams. It’s about flipping the script. It’s about grit over grievance, community over complaint, and agency over apathy.

Lochner v. New York: Opening Pandora's Box

For PragerU, FAIR Advisor Robert P. George unpacks Lochner v. New York (1905)—the Supreme Court case that ignited a constitutional controversy still raging in America today.

How Black Lives Matter fooled the world

FAIR Advisor Wilfred Reilly returns to The Brendan O’Neill Show to discuss the five-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Wilfred and Brendan talk about the myth of America’s race war, how BLM put black people in danger, and why race relations could improve Donald Trump.

No gay rights without free expression

For Expression, James Kirchick writes about the history of free expression in the gay rights movement.

So much of the widespread acceptance that LGBT people enjoy today is attributable to free expression. Social attitudes were gradually changed by films like 1972’s That Certain Summer, the first gay-themed TV-movie and one of the earliest positive portrayals of gay people, and TV shows like Will & Grace, which brought lovable gay characters into the homes of millions of people across America and around the world.

FAIR News Podcast

