Fair For All

Fair For All

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B Smith's avatar
B Smith
4h

Wow. What an arts culture. This fellow Browning must put himself through such torturous self-loathing before he feels able to do gorgeous work with form and color. And the subject must be mocked (as if mocking the subject doesn't reduce the artist and his work). What if the real dumbass was the woodsman's brother who was too fearful to leave the squalor of Europe? What if the dumbasses of America had not existed, to turn the tide of World War 2? What wonderful Nazi or Maoist art would we be contemplating today? Maybe tender recreations of the killing fields of Cambodia? Maybe triumphant triptychs of the Nazi extermination camps, or of the great Russian and Chinese communist starvations? Ideologues and artists are not congenial. Or shouldn't be.

I don't share your love of progressivism, although I understand well your obligation to affirm it in your piece, lest you be the next hunted witch. I hope you survive the nuclear winter that will follow the progressive reaction to your positive reference to a Western mythological figure. I much admire your brave, if tentative, venture beyond the strictures of fundamentalist progressivism. God bless.

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