Podcast #296: How LGB Became Estranged from T

For Quillette, FAIR Advisor Jonathan Kay speaks with Adam Zivo about how radicalized forms of trans and queer advocacy became a liability to the once-united LGBT movement.

Watch on YouTube

Don’t Buy the American College of Surgeons’ DEI Rebrand

For City Journal, FAIR in Medicine Fellow Dr. Richard T. Bosshardt writes about the American College of Surgeons’ DEI rebrand.

The first step was to rebrand DEI under a new name. The ACS chose “inclusive excellence.” Look beyond the revised labeling, and you find the unchanged tenets of DEI: proportionate racial representation as a goal, lowering standards to avoid disparate outcomes, and racialization of all aspects of surgery, including an adherence to racial concordance. The subterfuge included scrubbing references to DEI wherever possible. Both the DEI (aka Inclusive Excellence) Toolkit and the report and recommendations by the ACS Task Force on Racism are currently unavailable on the organization’s website.

Read the Full Article

An Unbreakable Covenant

For Sapir, FAIR Advisor Robert P. George offers a Catholic perspective on a Jewish question.

It is incumbent upon Catholics to reject Marcionite and anti-semitic temptations — temptations that both stubbornly endure within the Church and seem to once again be gaining traction in the world. This is not a trivial matter. For the Catholic, it is a matter of one’s right relationship with God and one’s communion with the Church through fidelity to the Church’s authoritative teachings on God’s unbreakable covenant with our Jewish brothers and sisters — the people chosen by God himself to light our path to him.

Read the Full Article

Why FIRE is suing Secretary of State Rubio — and what our critics get wrong about noncitizens’ rights

FIRE explains why it is suing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to challenge two federal immigration law provisions that give him unchecked power to revoke legal immigrants’ visas for speech protected by the First Amendment.

Remember, our liberties don’t spring from the kindness of government, but are inherent to each and every individual. The First Amendment presumes there is free speech, and is simply a restriction against government infringement of it. This recognition is what makes the American experiment exceptional and worth defending. This has been firmly established by the Supreme Court in a long line of cases. In Bridges v. Wixon (1945), the Court made clear that under the protection of the First Amendment, “Freedom of speech and of the press is accorded aliens residing in this country.”

Read the Full Article

Suzy Weiss: The Internet Ruined Their Lives. Now, They’re Back.

For The Free Press, Suzy Weiss writes about what life looks like after cancellation for James Frey and Lee Tilghman.

The irony though is that being canceled has given Frey his freedom. “I have refused to let my books ever be defined by what other people don’t like. That’s the freedom that cancellation gave me, and it’s the freedom I always sought. It’s a painful process to get there, but once you do, you never want to go back to normal society.”

Read the Full Article

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

Join the FAIR Community

Join us, and become a member of FAIR.

Become a FAIR volunteer, or join a FAIR chapter.