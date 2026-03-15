Fair For All

Fair For All

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Grow Some Labia's avatar
Grow Some Labia
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OMG Clifton Duncan is one of the handsomest men I have ever seen! Like, George Clooney-level good looking :) And I feel very badly for him, run out of town on a rail by the Theatre Fascists. I very much encourage him to pursue his projects because the world is clearly hungry for good, interesting, thought-provoking, socially-challenging content. I don't watch new movies much anymore or read much fiction because it's all so wokenazi-rote: Thou shalt have fewer than three white characters, and the rest shalt seig-heil to every woke narratives and characters we decree. Honestly, it all sucks, and if Donald Trump and I don't agree on anything else we agree on this: The late-night comedians also suck, because they're afraid to take on the far left which is as ripe for comedy, humour, and taking the piss out of as the right, which frankly has been done to death a long time ago. We can fill the world with great content again. The shackles of wokeism are loosening. You can hear the death rattle. It's not over yet but it will be sooner than they think. Rock on, Clifton!!! And if you bring your show to Toronto I will TOTALLY be there!

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